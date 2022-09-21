Russian defence minister: 300,000 reservists called up for Ukraine

Moscow, Sept 21, (dpa/GNA) – Russia is mobilizing 300,000 reservists to fight in its war against Ukraine, said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.

Shoigu said on Russian television, that the partial mobilization ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, would involve reservists with combat experience.

In total, there are 25 million reservists in Russia.

Shoigu put the losses suffered by Russia’s army during its invasion of Ukraine at 5,937 personnel. It is the first time in months that Russia has officially published figures. Independent observers, however, believe Russia’s losses are significantly higher.

Russia has been at war in Ukraine for almost seven months. Recently, Russian troops have hardly made any progress, and instead have had to accept setbacks and practically evacuate forces from the Kharkiv region.

GNA

