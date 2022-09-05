Reports: Explosion goes off at Russian embassy in Kabul

Islamabad, Sept. 5, (dpa/GNA) – A powerful explosion went off near the Russian embassy in Kabul, local media reported on Monday.

A Kabul resident in the area told dpa that the Taliban security forces had cordoned off the road leading to the embassy. Local media footage showed ambulances rushing toward the area.

There were conflicting reports about the target of the blast. Some sources quoted a witness who said that the blast happened in front of the embassy as Afghans were waiting for visas.

Security officials have not provided any detail about the blast so far.

Darulaman, a western Kabul neighbourhood, has come under attack many times in the past. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

