Recruitment of new young players represents policy shift in direction of team – Aduana FC Coach 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro, Sep. 12, GNA – Paa Kwasi Fabin, Head Coach of Aduana Football Club has said the recruitment of new young players into the team represents a policy shift in the direction of the club.

This he said was mainly guided and influenced by Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

“The owner of the team before the start of the season informed us to search around for good players from the second division who are coachable. So we got some from Nsawam. We fielded only four regular players in today’s game, the rest are new, ” he added.

At a post match interview at Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro, the “ogya” boys in a titanic duel beat Accra Hearts of Oak by alone goal, netted by skipper and striker Bright Adjei, the coach described the game as “fantastic”.

“It was a balanced game, the difference is that we took our chances. Hearts had nice chances they could have scored but the day belonged to us, ” Coach Fabin stated.

He added that securing a home win in the opening encounter at the start of the premier league was very vital to put the team in ‘good stead’ for more success ahead.

