Rains, thunderstorms expected over northern sector today  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept 7. GNA – Cloudy conditions are expected over the coast and slightly north of the coastline with chances of slight to moderate rains this morning.

Early morning mist and fog patches will also form over hilly and forest areas.

Cases of thunderstorms or rains are also expected over the northern sector from afternoon into the evening.

However, cloudy weather will be experienced over the southern half with chances of slight to moderate rains in the evening, says the Ghana Meteorology Agency.

