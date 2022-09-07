IFEJ calls for entries for 8th Flamingo Award 

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, Sept 6, GNA – The Institute for Financial and Economic Journalist (IFEJ) has called on members to file their journalistic works for the 8th edition of the Flamingo awards.

This year’s event which will be held on the theme, “ICT in Ghana’s Financial Accessibility and Development,” will honour business and financial journalists in nine categories based on publications made between September 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022.

Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, launched the event with a call on business and economic journalists to leverage ICT to equip themselves and stay relevant in an era where new technology is rewiring news consumption habit of people.

With the withering in size and influence of traditional media due to the emergence of new media outlets, he said the financial and economic reporting would outlive all form of journalism.

“This is because we are moving from the stage where people now don’t want to read just for the information and entertainment but looking for utility and content that they can use to live their lives,” he observed.

Mr Rayborn Bulley, President of IFEJ called on corporate entities to support the initiative to encourage and sharpen the skills of journalists who wrote to reflect happenings and accurately churn out information to aid business and policy decisions.

Dr Felix Klutse, Chair of the Jury said that the panel would look out for ground-breaking articles that provided excellent analysis and clarity of the business climate; content supported by facts and investigative research as well as clear and balanced presentation of the issues.

He also mentioned a true commitment to reporting without sensationalism, originality, integrity, and ethics as some parameters to assess journalistic work.

“We look out for journalistic flair – a style that is engaging, thought-provoking and accessible to its audience; articles must be written in a clear and balanced fashion,” he said.

According to organisers, one can only enter a maximum of three categories where each article shall only be submitted once.

IFEJ was formed in 1990 with the assistance of the World Bank, Ghana Office, to help develop the skills of journalists in business and financial reporting.

One of the objectives of the Institute is to advance the study, development, and application of improved financial and economic communication methods through appropriate hands-on approaches and platforms.

