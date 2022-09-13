President Akufo-Addo pledges to work with traditional rulers to promote a united nation  

By Edward Williams

Kpando (V/R), Sept. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has expressed his commitment to working with all traditional rulers in the Volta region to promote unity in the country.

He said looking at activities of terrorists in neighbouring countries, it was important that all were conscious of the need for unity.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at Kpando during his first visit to the Akpini Traditional Area, said it was time for all to come together make a one happy, strong Ghanaian state.

He assured the Akpini Traditional Paramountcy of government’s commitment to work in achieving their dreams.

The President also said government had taken into consideration some development projects needed in the Area including the upgrade of the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Togbuiga Dagadu IX, Paramount Chief, Akpini Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to the President for his visit and said the area was blessed with huge agriculture and aquaculture potential as well as huge tourism potential.

“We are also considered an important hub for education within the country with schools including Bishop Herman College, Kpando Senior High School, Kpando Technical Institute and the Margaret Marquat Nursing Training College.”

Togbuiga Dagadu said they also contributed significant human resources towards the leadership and governance of the nation since independence and continue to do same.

He said Kpando was in a strategic position to help the country more than it was currently doing considering the importance the government had attached to the fixing of the Eastern Corridor roads which led to Kpando.

Togbuiga Dagadu appealed for the upgrade of the Kpando Technical Institute and an establishment of a tertiary institution.

He also appealed for the upgrade of the Kpando Sports Stadium built in 1946 to enhance sporting activities nationwide, especially in the traditional area.

“The wall of this stadium however is now a deathtrap while the absence of comfortable sitting places, dressing rooms and all other relevant amenities made the place undesirable for use as a stadium.”

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the Area for embracing peace.

He noted that the Kpando to Tokor, Kpando to Golokuati and Kpando township roads would see a face-lift.

The President also inspected a completed work on the construction of a 175-meter span bridge over a tributary of the Black Volta River on Kpando Agbenoxoe-Dafor Feeder Road.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

