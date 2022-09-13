President Akufo-Addo impressed with scope of work on projects in South Dayi 

By Edward Williams

Kpeve (V/R), Sept. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed his impression with the scope of works on projects in the South Dayi District of the Volta region.

He made the remarks when he inspected the Asikuma junction to Have stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road, which is 45 kilometres and has been 75 per cent completed.

In his response to how he felt about the project, President Akufo-Addo said he was impressed.

The President who is in the Volta region for a two-day visit also inspected construction works on the Agenda111 hospital project at Kpeve in the South Dayi District of the region.

The hospital project being undertaken by EON Engineering Solutions, is 22 percent completed and expected to be ready by February 2023.

The Asikuma to Have stretch is a Government of Ghana funded project supervised by the Ghana Highway Authority.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highways, said the Eastern Corridor Road project would be ready in 2024.

Mr Eric Odosu, Volta Regional Director, Ghana Highway Authority, said there were 12 projects currently undertaken on various sections of the Eastern Corridor Road.

Messrs First Sky Limited is executing the project at a of cost of GH¢235 million.

The stretch was awarded on August 24, 2021, commenced on October 7, 2021 and intended to be completed by October 6, 2023.

The scope included clearing, scarification, concrete drains (trapezoidal), 900mm, 120mm and 180mm pipe culverts.

Others are crush rock base reclamation, rime coating crush rock, wearing course, milling of existing binder, road furniture and marking.

The Eastern Corridor Road if completed would facilitate trade between the Southern and Northern parts of the country.

