Okuapeman’s peace, progress must be paramount—Akuapem Gyasehene urges natives 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Amanokrom (E/R), Sept. 17, GNA – Nana Osim Kwatia II, Akuapem Gyasehene, has urged the chiefs and people of Okuapeman to make peace and progress of the traditional area paramount in their endeavours.

He said: “It is regrettable to note that following the demise of Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa III, Okuapeman has not enjoyed the peace that will enable us to realise our full potential in the fields of development and prosperity.

“It is important we know that no development plan can attain its objectives without peace and harmony in the society.”

Nana Kwatia, who is also the Amanokromhene, said this at the 15th anniversary of his throne under the theme: “Gyaseman a Model for Progress, Prosperity and Development.”

Hs stressed: “We should eschew any differences among ourselves and work in unison towards building a society that will make us all proud.”

The colourful occasion, which took place at the forecourt of the Amanokrom Palace, brought together the chiefs and people of Akuapem, including Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Okuapehene.

Anniversary attracted Government officials, politicians, security chiefs, heads of institutions and traditional leaders.

Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, conferred on the Gyasehene, a new chieftaincy title- “Okofrobour Nana Osim Kwatia II” for his exemplary leadership that had calmed the traditional environment despite some confusions.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a message on his behalf, said Okuapeman was noted for its astute culture of discipline, togetherness and peace, making it one of the enviable traditional areas.

“Our thorough search shows that you are one of the areas that has not experienced the ‘galamsey’ menace,” he said.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, who represented the Vice President, said Government had brought some developmental projects to the area and said it would add more and called for peaceful co-existence for development to thrive.

GNA

