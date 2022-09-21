NIB nabs two, impounds vehicle carrying 86 sacks of suspected Indian Hemp

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Sept. 21, GNA – The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has busted and impounded a truck loaded with 86 sacks of narcotic substances suspected to be Indian Hemp at Denu Market in the Volta Region.

The Bureau also picked up two persons on board the vehicle.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Rasheed Adamu, aka Fatau, aka Blackman, a truck conductor and Kweku Amedo, a truck loader, have denied charges preferred against them.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime and unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.

Kweku Isaac, an accomplice, is said to be at large.

The court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu remanded the two accused persons into NIB custody to reappear on October 6.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Amoah prayed the court to remand the accused persons pending further investigations into the matter.

Chief Inspector Amoah narrated that Adamu and Amedo were residents of Aflao in the Volta Region.

On September 8, 2022, the Prosecution said at about 1800 hours, NIB gathered intelligence that a group of individuals were engaged in the enterprise of transporting and trading in substances suspected to be narcotics in the Ketu Municipality.

The Prosecutor said NIB personnel proceeded to Denu and arrested the accused persons who were hiding in a “man diesel” vehicle with registration number AE 556-12 loaded with 86 sacks of compressed parcels suspected to be Indian Hemp at Denu Market.

Chief Inspector Amoah said during interrogation, Adamu and Amedo mentioned Kweku Isaac, aka Kosi as the owner of the said substance and that he (Isaac) contacted them to offload same but he and his driver bolted during the arrest.

The vehicle was, therefore, impounded with the substances in the custody of NIB for forensic examination.

The prosecution said efforts were underway to apprehend other accomplices.

GNA

