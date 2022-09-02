MP invests over GH₵20k to support education directorate  

By Philip Tengzu

Lawra, (UW/R), Sept. 2, GNA – Mr Bede A. Ziedeng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, has invested a total of GHȻ21, 400.00 to support the Lawra Education Directorate to improve its service delivery to the people in the municipality.

As part of the support, the MP donated a public address system and eleven new office chairs as well as refurbished 41 pieces of furniture, including chairs for the directorate.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Lawra to hand over the items, Mr Ziedeng indicated that the support was occasioned by a request from the education directorate to enhance the work of the staff.

He said the support was also borne out of his desire to contribute to improving the educational system in the municipality.

“We are all aware that education is indeed the key to our development, so anything that will promote the development of education is very important.

“They appealed to me to support them to be able to do monitoring, so I gave them some money to be able to monitor, and this amount is GH₵2,000.00”, he explained.

Mr Ziedeng said, through the MP’s share of Common Fund, he had also approved an amount of GH₵24,232.40 for the education directorate to pay for the mock examination of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

He added that he had previously disbursed GH₵160,000.00 to 160 tertiary students of the municipality to support them in the payment of their school fees while some students were still receiving that support.

The MP said he had also donated GH₵11,330.00 for the feeding of final year students of the Birifoh Senior High School to enable them sit for the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the Ermong Senior High Technical School.

“I am working to provide more drinking water; I am working to support health delivery, and I will soon enter income-generating activities to support the youth.

“All these will help to address the development challenges the Lawra constituency is facing,” Mr Ziedeng added.

Mr Abdul Karim, the Lawra Municipal Coordinating Director, who represented the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended the MP for the development initiatives to help facilitate the development of the district.

“We appreciate sincerely what the MP is doing, after all, it is the people that we are all serving. Together we are lifting the development of the district.

“We always say that it is a partnership, while the assembly and the government are doing their part, the Member of Parliament is also doing his part”, he observed.

Madam Paulina Azanbawu, the Lawra Municipal Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the MP for the support and said it would impact positively on their service delivery.

She gave the assurance that the items would be put to good use to derive the expected benefit from them and to contribute meaningfully to the development of the constituency, especially the educational sector.

