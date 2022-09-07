MDAs urged to cultivate decent work ethics to increase productivity   

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept 6, GNA – Ministries Departments and Agencies have been urged to cultivate ethical standards in service delivery to increase productivity.

Ms Caren Wakoli, the Interim Executive Director, Emerging Public Leaders (EPL Global) said it was necessary for civil and public servants, particularly the youth, to have a mindset that would enhance productivity and propel national development.

She charged the third cohort of graduates of the EPL Fellowship in Accra, after a two-year intensive public service training, to do more for Ghana and observe the code of ethics in their respective MDAs to improve outcomes.

Ms Wakoli, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said she was giving the advice at a time the Auditor-General had recorded GHS17.4 billion financial irregularities among public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions for the 2021 financial year.

The Transformational Leadership Coach said training received by the group had had imbibed in them ethical standards that would help curtail corruption and transform the civil and public service in Ghana.

“Change is not an event; it just does not happen, it’s a process and it happens one day after another, it may take time, it’s enduring, and it comes to pass,” she said, and urged them to put the training into practice at their workplaces.

Ms Juliet Adime Amoh, the Country Director for Emerging Public Leaders, said: “We have come to a time where action is needed than words; actions that are backed by ideals.”

“There’s a lot that we need to work on to make Ghana the strong and proud country we all want it to be and the civil service is where the actual change happens. If you change the public sector then you are changing the lives of many Ghanaians,” she said.

A Fellow, Juliana Oheneba Okorm, currently at the office of the Vice President, said the programme had shaped her mindset to be committed to duty and improve on her productivity.

Since the first cohort began in 2018, the Emerging Public Leaders Ghana has broadened its programme’s reach to include young people from all the 16 regions of Ghana.

Fellows and alumni have been placed in 21 government agencies across the country, including the ministries of Finance, Agriculture, and Parliamentary Affairs, and the Office of the Vice President.

