Let’s take a personal interest in the fight against corruption – CHRAJ  

By Bernice Naa Adei Kotey

Tema, Sept. 2, GNA – The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has charged Ghanaians to prioritize the fight against corruption, stressing the battle requires a high level of decency and intentional moral practices.

“God did not give to us other states, rather He gave this country called Ghana, therefore, we must build this nation for ourselves to its highest core, corruption is an act against the state and the interest of generations yet unborn,” Mr Richard A. Quayson, CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner, said.

Mr Quayson said this stated at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency and aimed at providing a platform for both state and non-state organizations to address national issues to enhance development.

Speaking on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption,” Mr Quayson said people needed to understand that corruption was unacceptable in society hence educating one another through capacity-building and enhancement systems to change our societies.

The Deputy CHRAJ Commissioner explained that integrity of the public sector – or public integrity – mandated public officials to use the powers and resources of the state entrusted under their care effectively, honestly, and for public purposes.

He noted that public service integrity was essential for building strong institutions and assured citizens that the government was working in their interest, not just for the select few.

“Integrity is not just a moral issue, it is also about making economies more productive, public sectors more efficient, societies and economies more inclusive,” Mr Quayson stated.

He said building human capacity was the basic thing to do to avoid corruption and build a sense of public integrity in public sector workers.

Mr Quayson said public sector integrity was introduced to help curb the issue of corruption, “helping public sector workers not to be corrupt, making it difficult to be corrupt, and then deterring them from it.”

He then admonished stakeholders, the media, institutions, organizations, and individuals in the public offices to help report persons who engage in corrupt activities.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, called for greater collaboration between the anti-corruption institutions and the media to ensure that corrupt officials were exposed.

Other speakers include Mr Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Delax Finance, who spoke on “navigating through the current economic crisis with or without the International Monitory Fund”; and Dr Amma Benin, Head of Paediatric Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMAH), who spoke on “addressing the health needs of children, adolescents and women, a sure way to build a healthy society”.

Dr Joseph Swanzy, a Medical Practitioner at IMAH, also spoke on “adolescent health issues and how to address them.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

