Akatsi South: Lightning strikes mother and son to death at Ahlepedo  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 02, GNA – Favour Kamasah, a 30-year-old farmer together with her one-year-old son, Kofi Semenyo were killed by lightning at Ahlepedo-Dukpome in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Mr Wemegah Eli, the Assembly man for the area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased, Favour, and son, died on the spot during the process of harvesting groundnut on the farm about 1500 hours.

“The deceased and some farmers were about to leave their farms after experiencing cloudy weather, when the incident happened,” he said.

He said that the deceased had strapped her son at her back when they were struck by the lightning.

However, reports indicate that no further casualty was recorded.

The Police at Akatsi after the elders of the community have performed some traditional rites, conveyed the bodies to the St. Paul’s Hospital Morgue for further examination.

Some residents who spoke to the GNA, said the unusual incident had put them into a state of fear and panic.

GNA

