Leaders must set the example in fighting corruption – CHRAJ 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Sept. 8, GNA – Mr. Richard A. Quayson, Deputy Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on leaders in the country to spearhead in fighting corruption.

He said it was important that leaders offered ethical leadership and committed to combating corruption as well as enhancing accountability by strengthening mechanisms for monitoring systems.

“Where our leaders are not examples then we create the condition for the people to do all terrible things we cannot deal with, so it is important that our leaders offer the right kind of leadership,” Mr. Quayson stated.

Speaking on the topic: “Public Service Integrity in the fight against corruption,” at the 16th edition of the Monthly Stakeholders Engagement and Workers’ appreciation day seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Office, Mr. Quayson charged leaders to show strong leadership and prioritize the fight of corruption which was impeding economic growth.

To tackle corruption in the country, he said there must be systematic and collective effort across all sectors, stressing that “when you have good systems in place and the systems are working, the opportunity to indulge in corrupt practices reduces.

“If the systems are not working, the opportunity for people to get corrupted increases,” Mr Quayson said, and pointed out that indiscipline had been the major cause of corruption in the country and needed to be uprooted.

He said corruption is dangerous and had resulted in the loss of many lives and needed to be dealt with immediately noting that, Ghanaians must take a personal interest in the fight.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Manager stated that the role of the media was crucial in the nation’s campaign to eradicate corruption and explained that efforts to fight the canker would not achieve desired results without effective partnership with credible media institutions.

Mr. Ameyibor urged both public and private institutions and organizations to deal with credible media houses in their fight to prevent the incidence of corruption.

Other speakers included: Dr. Amma Benin, Head of Paediatric Department, International Maritime Hospital (IMAH) who spoke on the topic: “Addressing the health needs of children, adolescents, and women, a sure way to build a healthy society” and Dr. Joseph Swanzy, a General Medical Practitioner at IMAH, who spoke on “Adolescent Health Issues and How to Address them.”

The rest are Mr. Kenneth Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, who spoke on “Navigating Through the Current Economic Crisis with or Without the International Monetary Fund.”

