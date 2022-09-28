KNUST Mastercard Scholars urged to acquire entrepreneurial skills 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, Sept. 28, GNA – Students of the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme (MCFSP) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been encouraged to acquire entrepreneurial skills.

They should not downplay those skills in order to add value to their university education, Mr Isaac Frimpong-Manso, the Chief Executive Officer of Kweku Outlook, dealers in African wear, has advised.

He said the contemporary job market had no place for graduates without hands-on expertise in other skills or professional areas, adding: “Your certificate alone cannot guarantee you work after school”.

Mr Frimpong-Manso was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi on the sidelines of the ‘2022 MCFSP Summer Camp’ to boost the scholars’ career development.

The programme will see the participants undergo training in software development, make-up artistry, event planning and decorations, yoghurt production, wig-making and beading, beekeeping, and snail and mushroom farming.

Other areas include the introduction to graphic design (photoshop), millinery and packaging, catering and culinary art, macramé, soap-making, screen printing, batik, tie and dye, and shoemaking.

The two-week training is to equip them with practical skills to expand the scope of their academic endeavours for a brighter future.

Mr Frimpong-Manso, in a mentoring session, took the students through branding, customer care, client relationship, product development, business promotion and financial management and urged them to take the training seriously to improve their lot.

Professor Kofi Owusu-Daaku, former Dean of Students and Programme Lead for the MCFSP, said the camp aimed at harnessing the potential of the students in entrepreneurship.

He said the KNUST had the largest population of beneficiary students under the programme, therefore, the authorities would continue to support them to realise their career aspirations.

Ms Afia Ampomah Awuah, MCFSP Manager, KNUST, said the camp had contributed immensely to building the capacity of beneficiary students in setting up their own businesses after graduation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

