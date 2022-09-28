2022 WASS ends CE successfully at Kadjebi 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 28, GNA – The 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) ended successfully on Tuesday in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The district presented 904 candidates but 890 wrote the examination with 14 absentees.

Of the number that wrote the examination were eight pregnant candidates with two nursing mothers.

Mr Christopher Agorkle, the Kadjebi District Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kadjebi and said although the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School presented 451 candidates, the highest this year, it recorded two absentees due to pregnancy.

He said the Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School, with 375 candidates, recorded the highest number of 10 absentees whereas Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School, with 78 candidates, recorded two absentees.

Mr Agorkle said the general conduct of both students and invigilators was good with no examination malpractice recorded.

“There was no challenge with logistics. Everything went smoothly,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

