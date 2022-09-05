Black Stars face Brazil at Stade Ocean in France  

Accra, Sept.5, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana as part of their preparations towards the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup tournament will take on five-time winners, Brazil at the Stade Ocean in France on September 23, 2022

The clash would give Otto Addo, Head Coach of the senior side the chance to assess his players and make his final selection ahead of the world party.

Ghana suffered a whopping three unanswered goals the last time they met their opponent and would be looking forward to pay the South American side this time in the friendly encounter.

The Black Stars of Ghana after the clash with the Brazilians would take on Nicaragua in Spain to round up their preparations ahead of the tournament.

Ghana booked her fourth World Cup appearance after beating Nigeria in a home and away encounter.

The side is confident of making it past the quarterfinals which happens to be their best results at the tournament even though they will be facing the likes of Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

GNA

