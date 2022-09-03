Insurance companies urged to make “anxiety and worry” of customers a priority  

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Sept 3, GNA – The Managing Director of SIC Life Insurance Limited, Mr Kwaku Appiah-Menka, has asked insurance companies to make the “anxiety and worry” of customers a major priority.

He said it was important for customer service people who worked with insurance companies and customers to assure the public that they would be given “absolute peace of mind” in any event.

Providing such peace of mind to customers, Mr Appiah-Menka said would engender the trust and confidence that was critical in the insurance industry.

He said this at the unveiling of SIC Life’s Customer Service Ambassadors and mascot “Wɔfa Ahotɔ” in Accra.

The ambassadors are to work to bridge the gap between the company and its clients to create customer delight, which the mascot stood for.

The MD said that: “At SIC Life, we pride ourselves in being our customer’s true friends for life. One way in which we do this is ensuring their absolute peace of mind, which doubles as the company’s tag line.”

He said the company had over the years made customers a key performance driver of its operations, hence the institution of customer service ambassadors in all 26 branches to create “a customer-centric culture that makes the customer enjoy that ‘absolute peace of mind’ we have promised you since 2007.”

Mr Appiah-Menka explained that “Wɔfa Ahotɔ is an embodiment of that SIC Life ambassador who will help communicate and inculcate the importance of our four core values, which will ultimately give the customer an absolute peace of mind.”

He also said that through its four core values of – customer focus, integrity, teamwork and innovation, SIC Life would provide their “customers with absolute peace of mind. A life with no worries and anxiety.”

The Ambassadors would, therefore, champion a cause to impart the Company’s core values to staff and in turn positively affect the everyday dealings with customers and help in achieving the Company’s strategic goal for the year 2021-2024.

Mrs Vera Kate Haizel-Cobina, Chief Operating Officer (COO), SIC, said the Company’s four-year strategic goals had made customers a critical part of its goals by creating a customer-centric culture that would enhance customer experience.

She said: “Customer service is not a department but an attitude where you’re able to accept the fault of others as yours to project the image of your company,” and asked the ambassadors to champion such attitude.

GNA

