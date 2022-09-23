GNA gets results: Digital satellite pole near collapse at Tantra Hill replaced after report 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.23, GNA – A digital satellite pole that was on the verge of collapse at Tantra Hill, adjacent GOIL filling station within the Trobu Constituency, has been replaced after a Ghana News Agency (GNA) report on September 8, 2022.

The residents said the pole was replaced on September 19, 2022, after GNA reported the perilous situation on the 8th of the same month.

They expressed excitement about the change and commended the Agency for bringing the issue to the attention of the authorities.

When the GNA visited the site on the day of filing the report, residents of Tantra Hill explained that the digital satellite pole got damaged over three months after a vehicle rammed into it.

However, after the accident, the vehicle was taken off the scene without replacing the damaged pole.

The residents expressed fear that it may fall off soon and wreak havoc and called on the relevant authorities to fix the problem.

GNA

