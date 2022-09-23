Global Citizen Festival begins with calls to end extreme poverty 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 23, GNA – The Global Citizen Festival will be held in Ghana for the first time with a focus on amplifying the need to end extreme poverty across the globe.



The music festival, which would take centre stage on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square in Accra, promises some enthralling musical performances from global music stars such as Usher, Stormzy, SZA, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Gyakie, Tems, among others.



A royal welcome gathering dubbed ”The Festival of Cultures” was held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre to welcome participants from all over the world with a gallant pageantry of Ghanaian culture.



Speaking at the royal gathering, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said the festival offers Ghana the opportunity to showcase its culture to the rest of the world.



”The festival has been running for over a decade, with a call to world leaders to make a meaningful commitment to making the world a better place for all of us and putting an end to extreme poverty.



“As we open our doors on Saturday to these top artistes who would thrill music fans with various performances, we must not lose sight of the festival’s goal of ending extreme poverty, and I welcome all participants.”



”We have the opportunity to show what makes us as unique as a people and the different cultures we have and hopefully, the concert would be successful,” he said.



Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, lauded the organisers for choosing Ghana as one of the host countries and offered their support for a successful program.



”We have a strong culture, especially with our music and dance, and fashion from different parts of our cultures.



”’This is how we want to show our warm welcome to you as this festival is about to begin and we will offer you the needed support to ensure it becomes a success,” he said.



The National Dance Ensemble of the National Theatre also delivered a masterclass performance displaying the different dance cultures from various regions.



