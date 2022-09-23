‘Ready to fight,’ says protest leader amid Fridays for Future demos

Berlin, Sept 23, (dpa/GNA) – Climate protesters are taking to the streets of more than 270 towns and cities across Germany, as well as several other countries on Friday, for the latest “Fridays for future demonstrations.”

“We will strike today on all continents, from Antarctica to Alaska and Angola. In over 270 places in Germany, we will oppose the crises, and put pressure on the government,” Lisa Neubauer, the leader of the German chapter of Fridays for Future, told dpa.

Among the youth movement’s demands is the radical expansion of renewable energies supported by a special fund of 100 billion euros ($97.8 billion), debt relief for poor countries, as well as universal permanent access to affordable energy.

Some 8,000 participants are registered for a demonstration in the centre of Berlin, with a march to start at noon (1000 GMT) at Invalidenpark and lead through the government district.

“Our message from the streets is clear. We know there are sustainable, fast and solidarity-based ways out of the crises, we demand them and we are ready to fight for them,” Neubauer said.

GNA

