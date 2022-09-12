Ghanaian long-distance runner Amponsah finishes eighth in Great North Run

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Ghanaian long-distance runner William Amponsah placed eighth at the recently held Great North Run in Newcastle, United Kingdom (UK).



The long-distance prodigy in his first major international race made a time of 1:03:15s in the 21km marathon, which saw thousands of participants from around the world.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian athlete was among the elite runners in the race, which was won by world-record holder Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda (00:59:33s).



Amponsah put up a great show on Tyneside and was in the lead in the first five kilometres with the likes of Kinelesa Bekele, Selemon Barega, among others, in pursuit.



But unfortunately, Amponsah couldn’t hold his ground to the end and could only equal his personal best of 1:03:15s.



Amponsah, who is Ghana’s most decorated long distance runner, is the current record holder in both 1000m and 5000m at the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games.



Amponsah has won numerous marathons in Ghana, including Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon, the Millennium Marathon, and the Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, among others.



GNA

