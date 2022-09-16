Ghana Armwrestling Federation to hold AGM in Takoradi 

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Major stakeholders in Ghana Armwrestling will converge in the Western Regional capital, Takoradi on Friday, September 16, for their Annual General Meeting (AGM) ahead of the regional HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship.

The kids armwrestling event would be held on Saturday, September 17 at the Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School.

In a statement issued and signed by the Administrator of the federation, Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade, and copied GNA Sports said the meeting would be attended by the various decision makers of the fastest growing sport in the country and would be used to address the future of the sport.

The statement said, “the Executive Committee of the Federation would use the opportunity to officially congratulate the President, Mr Charles Osei Asidey on his elevation as the President and Vice President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa and World Armwrestling Federation respectively”.

It also said on the agenda at the AGM would be the developmental strategy of the federation in respect to establishing more regional associations to make up for the 16 regions in the country.

“Since this is the highest decision-making body of the Federation, we will use the opportunity to also discuss our growth and expansion in other regions so we can decentralize the development and promotion of the sport,” the statement said.

According to the statement, also to be discussed would be Ghana’s participation in the upcoming World Armwrestling Championship in Antalya, Turkey, as well as the federation’s activities for the rest of the year and 2023.

A formal communique would later be signed and issued by the office of the president for circulation.

GNA

