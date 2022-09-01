Flora Tissues partner GFA to support Black Stars’ World Cup campaign 

Accra, Sept.1, GNA – One of the leading tissue brands in Ghana, Flora Tissues have partnered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to support the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar.

The one-year renewable partnership, dubbed “Floral Goal” worth Ghc1.5 million include sales component, product sponsorship, event sponsorship and the promotion of sport related activities.

Speaking at the launch of the Floral Goal at the GFA Headquarters in Accra, Madam Barbara Incoom, the Marketing Director of Flora Tissues expressed her excitement to partner the GFA to help in the development of football in Ghana.

She said, Flora Tissues would brand their products with the Flora Goal logo designed with the national colours, red, gold, green and black to help create awareness in their quest to support and rekindle the passion and enjoyment of football in Ghanaians towards the Mundial.

“Every purchase of the Flora Goal branded tissue product is a show of support for the Black Stars and other national teams, as a percentage of sales will go to support the activities of the GFA,” she explained.

Madam Incoom urged Ghanaians also in the diaspora to buy the branded products in order to generate funds to support the national team.

Mr. Kurt Simeone Okraku, the President of the GFA said “The journey that we started few years ago is starting to bring desired results, and one of these desired results is this new partnership between our dear football association and Flora Tissues”.

He said, for a corporate entity as Flora Tissues to come on board to support the GFA was as a result of the hard work of his administration.

“We believe between ourselves and Flora Issues, we have a history to make, to position our individual brands to the level that we all want and to make our sports what it’s supposed to be.”

He thanked Flora Tissues for having confidence in the GFA and assured them of a great partnership going into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Broadcast Journalist, Serwaa Amihere, who is the Brands Ambassador for Flora Tissues also expressed her excitement in the partnership and urged Ghanaians to purchase the Flora Products in order to help support the various national teams.

GNA

