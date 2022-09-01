Childhood cancer month launched in Accra

Accra, Sept 1, 2022, GNA- Nii Dodoo Dodoo, Country Coordinator of Childhood Cancer in Ghana has called for safety measures for the control of childhood cancer in Ghana.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, he said September was Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“ This global collaborative campaign aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer and the inequalities that exist, as well as showing support for children and young people living with and beyond cancer. “

The press release said Ghana, World Child Cancer together with key stakeholders will be organizing awareness raising events across the country.

“ The key stakeholders include World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health (MoH), Ghana Health Service (GHS), ROCHE Pharmaceutical Limited, Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana (LCCG), Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals and other Shared Care Centres, Paediatric Oncology Doctors, and Nurses across the country.”

It said activities ranged from raising awareness about early warning signs and symptoms, durbars, press engagements, to highlight issues about nutrition and mental health in terms of childhood cancer care and management.

“A child is diagnosed with cancer every two minutes. By the time you have finished reading this, another family will be embarking on a challenging and life-changing journey. Receiving such devastating news is difficult for any child and their family but this hardship is exacerbated for those living in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), where a lack of resources and poor health infrastructure often conspire against them. “

It said despite advances in cancer treatment, which mean that over 80% of children in wealthy countries will survive, in LMICs (where most childhood cancer cases occur) it was another story. “The reality for many children is that cancer treatments are either unaffordable or unattainable, simply because of where they live. In Ghana, thankfully, the NHIS now covers four of the childhood cancers. “

World Child Cancer is proud to be a member of the steering committee for the WHO Global Childhood Cancer Initiative, whose target is to eliminate all pain and suffering of children fighting cancer and achieve at least 60% survival for all children diagnosed with cancer around the world by 2030.1Since 2007, the charity has helped over 40,000 children to access treatment and care.

