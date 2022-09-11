By Eric Appiah Marfo

Accra, Sept.11, GNA — The Reverend Christa Osei Mensah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has urged Christians to keep pursuing their dreams and aspirations and never give up.

“Many Christians give up too early in life. Fight for what you want. Don’t give up on your studies or business ideas. God is the beginning and the end, and whatever He starts, He finishes. In the same way, never give up! Persevere till the very end and you will achieve the desired results,” she said.

She said this on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon on the topic: “Push till you go through.”

The Woman of God narrated an account in Luke 8:40-48 where a woman subjected to bleeding for 12 years got healed by touching the edge of Jesus’ garment by faith.

Rev Osei Mensah likened the affairs of life to a woman in labour pushing till she delivered her baby and encouraged the congregation to keep on persevering.

“A woman in labour never stops pushing because she was expecting a baby. That is what encourages her not to give up no matter how tough things become. Let us also with unwavering perseverance push until we birth our testimonies.”

She advised them not to put God in a time box or feel left behind when they saw others progressing, adding that, each person had an appointed time at which he or she would breakthrough in life.

Rev Osei Mensah said for one to achieve success at any venture, they needed to stop overthinking and complaining, and rather take profitable action.

She advised them to also be intentional in their approach and be prayerful.

“No one has ever solved a problem by overthinking and complaining. Instead of overthinking, channel that same time and energy into taking action. Don’t wallow in self pity and doubt. Gather courage, move in faith and be intentional about your approach.”

“Be prayerful and don’t lose hope. The Bible says the expectations of the righteous shall never be cut short. God is not selective; neither does He shows favouritism. If you ask in faith, you will receive.”

GNA

