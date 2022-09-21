Farmers in Ningo-Prampram receive 10,000 mango seedlings 

By Laudia Sawer

Dawhenya, Sept. 21, GNA – The Ningo-Prampram District Assembly and the District Agriculture Department have distributed 10,000 mango seedlings to farmers within the district under the government’s ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development’ programme.

Mr Prince Ofori Boateng, Ningo-Prampram District Director of Agriculture, distributing the seedlings to the farmers at the Dawhenya Irrigation Farm, explained that the distribution was to enhance government’s One District One Factory initiative by providing raw materials for private sector investors.

Mr Boateng said a total of 30,000 mango seedlings and 10,000 coconut seedlings were expected to be distributed under the programme for farmers in the district, adding, however, that the 10,000 mango seedlings distributed are captured under the first phase due to storage facility challenges.

He said 2,500 mango and 10,000 coconut seedlings were distributed in the district in 2020 at the commencement of the programme, explaining that due to the high patronage, the government through the sector ministry decided to reward the Ningo-Prampram district with more seedlings this year.

He explained that beneficiary farmers were selected based on their willingness, availability of land, and source of water for the planting of the seedlings.

“Each farmer will receive 60 seedlings and the number will increase depending on their capacity,” he added.

He gave the assurance that the farmers would receive the needed support from the district office to ensure the sustenance of the trees, adding that inspections would frequently be conducted to monitor their progress.

He indicated that under the planting for export and rural development programme, the government would help the farmers to attract buyers and investors of their fruits.

Mr Al-Latif Tetteh Amanor, Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, presenting the seedlings to the farmers, pledged his personal support to the farmers and the Agricultural Department to ensure the success of the programme in the district.

Mr Amanor urged the farmers to follow instructions from the agricultural extension officers on best planting practices to ensure they receive the full benefits from the programme, adding that when the plants were well taken care of their generations would also enjoy the benefits.

