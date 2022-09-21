ECG Power Queens launch 35th anniversary celebrations 

Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 21, GNA – The Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has launched activities to mark its 35th anniversary.

Madam Doreen-Carol Anning-Gyebi, General Manager, Performance and Rewards Management of the Company, and of the Club, launched the Anniversary in Ho.

She said the 35th anniversary would be on the theme: “Delivering Excellent Service Value, the Role of the Queen,” and had been planned as a year-long celebration, featuring symposiums, customer relations campaigns, health outreaches and other activities across all operational Regions of the ECG.

It would be climaxed with a grand durbar in Accra in September 2023.

Madam Anning-Gyebi said the event would help celebrate the contribution of females to the ECG’s efforts at sustaining supply of the nation’s power needs.

She said the theme aligned to the Company’s dreams of customer service perfection by 2024 and said Queens should continue to support the realization.

The national president led national and regional executives of the Club, and management of the company present, to cut a cake to mark the occasion, and proposed a toast to the women who established the club and the foundational members.

“Power queens has come a long way from a football club”, she said, retracing how it had evolved to help address male dominance of the Company,” she said.

Madam Anning-Gyebi said the need to build capacities of the womenfolk of the Company in “several aspects”, which she said would provide tools to develop them to contribute their quota.

“Queens have a role to play in positively impacting the Company’s business. Queens must use their influences to improve customer relations. We must develop the right attitude within our roles as queens that would help the Company,” she said.

Mr Kwadzo Ayensu Obeng, Head of Engineering of the ECG, said the Company remained committed to “good gender balance”, which, “would be realized if queens recognized their indispensable role in delivering excellent service.”

He said the Club should persist at fostering unity among women staff to support the Company’s mission to provide quality, reliable and safe electricity services to support national progress.

“A queen should know her place and support the business”, the Head of Engineering said, calling to “justify inclusion” by adopting constant improvement and positive input.

He also called to cause a change in customer care and make it a benchmark.

Mr Obeng said the ECG had employed “turnaround strategies” to address commercial losses, and which includes the intensification of loss reduction by increasing manpower and logistics for its internal revenue taskforce.

He said also that as part of a visibility project, QR codes had been assigned to power meters to help check illegalities, and that the digitisation of the meters helped reduce losses.

Activities of the 35th celebration in the Volta Region would last the week, and involves a health outreach in Kpando on Tuesday, games and a fitness walk in Ho on Wednesday, and a market outreach on Thursday.

The Club received solidarity messages from the leaders of various units and departments of the Company, all who appreciated the support of the womenfolk towards their successes.

Ing. Emmanuel Lumor, the Volta Regional Manager of the ECG, chaired the launch, and credited the Queens with the growth in reputation and integrity, saying they held an air of discipline around the company and its activities in the region.

“Our queens are well behaved, and for the past two years that I have been here, there has been no query for a queen in Volta yet. Our ladies are full of innovation,” he said.

The Regional Manager said the Company continued the march towards a full stabilisation of power supply, which he said had made the Region the location of choice for industrial investors.

He commended the role of the women in customer care among other sectors crucial to the successes and promised to continue supporting the Club to promote unity and love, its motto.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

