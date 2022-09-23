Ebenezar SHS 1977/78-year group refurbishes four-unit classroom for alma mater 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sep. 23, GNA – The management and students at Ebenezer Senior High School on Thursday heaved a sigh of relief when the 1977/78 Year Group of the school inaugurated a four-unit classroom block it had refurbished.

The facility, which is equipped with armchairs for the teachers, desks, books cabinet, ceiling fans, white board, and lighting systems provides the right ambience for academic work.

The refurbishment as well as the furnishing of the old block was estimated at GHS53,000.00.

Mr Ignatius Kwame Asare, President of the year Group, said they decided to support the school because their Alma Mater had made them who they were today.

He said this would ensure the safety of the students as well as enhance teaching and learning to improve on the school’s general academic performance.

He said the school was bedeviled with many challenges, including abandoned projects, hence the call for old students to contribute their quota towards its development.

Notably among them was a five-unit classroom block which needed to be refurbished, the girl’s dormitory which commenced in 2008 and a science and ICT laboratories, which started in 2016, have all been stalled for years.

Mr Asare said there was an urgent need to complete the girl’s dormitory which had been abandoned for 14 years.

He said old students’ contribution to schools’ developmental need could not be underestimated.

The President said unlike in the past when the Government funded every project in schools, old student’s contribution to the development of projects had become more critical as the government struggled to raise funds for other projects.

He, therefore, appealed to old Peduans to help complete all abandoned projects to serve the purpose for which they were conceived.

Mr Asare advised the students to make good use of the opportunity and take their studies seriously.

Mrs Abena K. Agyemfra, the Assistant Headmistress (Domestic) of Ebenezer SHS, commended the old student’s Association and the 1977/78-year Group for their continuous support.

Ms Abigail Naa Jabgole Abbey, the Senior Girls Prefect of Ebenezer SHS, thanked the group for the support and renovation, which she said would go a long way to make learning very easier for them.

On behalf of the students, the Girls Prefect assured the old students that they would maintain what had been renovated for other generations to also benefit.

Founded in 1941 as a day school, the institution currently has over 1,804 students’ population.

GNA

