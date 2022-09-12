Cowpea leaves have the highest iron content – Director  

By Edward Williams

Nkonya (O/R), Sept. 12, GNA – Mr Atta Adusei, the Krachi-West Municipal Director of Agriculture, says the iron nutrient contained in cowpea leaves is the highest in the leafy vegetable category.

This is contrary to the long-held belief that cocoyam leaves, commonly known as “Kontomire” have the most ironic nutrients.

“Per analysis, cowpea leaves are having the highest so far, so those who have the perception that cocoyam leaves have a lot of iron and depend mostly on it for blood, it is not so,” he said.

Mr Adusei, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Nkonya, disclosed that it was a time people shifted attention to cowpea leaves, adding “you can use the cowpea leaves to do any sort of dish either for soups or stews.”

He also noted that it was time the Food Based Approach was adopted in the district to control or reduce anaemic cases with green leafy vegetables such as cowpea leaves, ‘gboma’ and amaranths.

Mr Adusei said it was important for people to start cultivating cowpea and other vegetables in their backyard.

“It is easy to cultivate cowpea and other green leafy vegetables in the backyard as a garden and also for the sake of proximity and easy access when it is needed.”

Mr Adusei said one of the most important things was how people could maintain or keep the nutritional content of green leafy vegetables after cooking, adding that the vegetables need not be over-cooked.

“When you are using it for soup or stew, make sure when your soup or stew is almost cooked, the sliced green leafy vegetables can then be added for about five or six minutes”

Mr Adusei said the act would not only maintain the nutritional content but also get women and children saved from anaemic situations as well as get them better food.

GNA

