Ghanaians must repent from sinful acts and return to God for atonement – Apostle Dr Agbelenyo 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Shallom- Otiakrom (E/R), Sept. 12, GNA – Apostle Dr Kadmiel Agbelenyo, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Theocracy Congregation has called on Ghanaians to repent from their sinful acts and present themselves to God for atonement.

He said God had instituted the Atonement Day to pardon the transgression of those who worship Him.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the congregation held the Atonement Day ceremony at the weekend at Shallom – Otiakrom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South District of the Eastern Region.

He said God had appointed “10th Ethanim” each year to atone for His congregation and therefore requested them (congregation) to fast for one-day to supplement His reconciliation effort (Ezekiel 45: 16-17).

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo stated that God’s love towards mankind was above the heavens so that Christ Jesus came to redeem us (children) from sinful world, saying; “If Yahweh Quadosh Israel should be wicked like Satan, He would not have instituted the Atonement Day ceremony for the eradication of our religious, political and social transgression.”

He said: “You can reject but remember that God will judge you without grace and mercy therefore repent and present yourselves unto the High Priest on the Day of Atonement to be reconciled to Yahweh Quadosh Israel.”

The atonement ceremony has become most controversial subject of both Judaism and Christianity from the 16th Century AD, he stated and that; “Truly the Reformation and Protestant churches have completely rejected the continuity of the atonement day ceremony.”

According to them, the Priesthood Law has been changed so that the atonement sacrifice could not be relevant in the Messianic dispensation.

Apostle Dr Agbelenyo however, said, the Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation believes that the atonement ceremony continuous because Yahsua was ordained the Messianic Dispensational High Priest after the order of Melchizedek (Gen. 14: 17-20, Heb. 7:7-12).

“It believed that only animal sacrificial aspects of the atonement ceremony have God replaced with Christ the Lamb of Yahweh – John 1:29, 35 and Matt. 26: 26-28. Thus, Christ Jesus both High Priest and Lamb of Yahweh for the atonement ceremony sacrifice (Heb. 9: 11-13).”

The Apostle Agbelenyo said; “Verily, only those who understand Rev. 5:8-10; 8:1-5 can accept the Messianic Atonement.”

GNA

