By Rihana Adam

Accra, Sept. 12, GNA – Madam Gloria Commodore, President of the Women In Sports Association (WISA) says she does not believe in nominating people for awards.

Madam Commodore said this in an interview with GNA Sports ahead of the WISA Awards on September 24 at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

She explained that “what I do is, I spend all nine months to monitor on what the winners do and then I select on merits and when you have been selected you would receive a message.

“We have all categories, the media, sports administrators, and even the disabled,” she added.

The President of WISA said the aimed was to promote and to encourage more women in sports development.

The list of awardees include, Special WISA Achievers 2022, media, active and retired sports women as well as administrators.

Below is the full list.

1.Madam Sarah Lotus Asare (Promoting Girls Boxing), Patience Ofei (Organizer, Greater Accra Region Keep Fit Clubs Association), Joana Afua Mensah (Producer/News Editor UTV), Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah (High Jumper), Deborah Acquah (Long Jumper), Beauty Fiator (Visual Impairment, Seth Dzidzornu Blind School), Nina Akosua Efedi Okoroafor (Social Worker In Goal Sports), Larnuel Veronica, and Abigail Tetteh (Netball Federation Of Ghana).

Also to be awarded are; Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah (CEO, Ridge City Football Club), Rugby League Federation Ghana, Team (Womens Wing), Rosebud Ennin (Senior Private Secretary, Technical Department NSA), Vivian Mawufemor Dougblor (Director Of Sports Development, NSA), Mrs. Gifty Horsu-Fianu (Director Of Sports, Eastern Region, NSA), Nii Akramah Tagoe (Tagoe’s Kitchen And Catering Services, Accra Sports Stadium) and Abraham Nkansah (Die-Hard Supporters Union).

Mr. Boakye Buckman (Photo/Sports Journalist), Nana Joe Adarkwa (Head Coach, Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C), Mrs. Mavis Amanor Avornyor (Sports Journalist, Multimedia Group Limited), Abigail Sena Sosu (Sports Journalist, GTV Sports+), Nana Ama Agyeman (Sports Journalist, Gh One Tv), Esther Abankwa (Sports Journalist, Angel Tv/Angel Fm), Senynuiedzorm Awusi Adadevoh (Photo/Sports Journalist) and Madam Ethel Jacks (Former National Table Tennis Queen).

The rest are; Madam Christiana Genevive Dodoo (Former Secretary General/Handball NSA), Madam Angelina Ocran (Former Director Of Sports, CEPS), Madam Grace Armah (Former National Athlete/Olympian), Madam Cynthia Akweley Lamptey (Former Goalkeeper, Football/Handball, GNFS), Dr. Harriet Naki Amui, (1st Vice Chairperson Ghana Athletics, Association), Mrs. Abigail Mckorley (CEO Beebies Events Ghana), Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour (Founder/CEO, Ampem Darkoa Ladies F.C) and Prof. Peter Twumasi, (Director General, NSA)

GNA

