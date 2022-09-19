Chirano Gold Mine commissions 13 projects for host communities 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Ntrentreso(WN/N), Sept. 19, GNA – Chirano Gold Mines Limited (CGML), has handed over 13 development projects worth GHS 15,000.00 to its host communities under the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation.

The beneficiary communities, Ntrentreso ,Futa, Appeakrom,kwanikrom,Surano,Anglo,Nsuansua and Subri each received a machanised borehole, while the Paboase Primary and Junior High schools also received Marker boards each, with Lawerkrom getting a Funeral and durbar grounds.

Ahwiaa community also received a large refuse skip for Ahwiaa and the fencing of land fill site at Akaaso.

Commissioning the projects at various ceremonies, Mr George Nutor, Vice President and General Manager of CGML, said the projects were at the request of the beneficiary communities and that it indicated the Sefwiman Foundation was living up to its objective of meeting its host community needs.

Mr Nutor said in two years, the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation had provided full scholarships to 60 students at the tertiary level from 20 catchment communities of the company.

The Vice President and General Manager said the commissioning of the projects was another significant contribution of the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation and that many communities would now have access to potable drinking water and other amenities and believed that more communities would see development in the coming years through the Foundation.

He assured that Chirano Gold Mines, now being acquired by Asante Gold corporations would not shirk its corporate social responsibility programmes, because Asante Gold corporation has 40 percent ownership, but was even more committed to the socio-economic development of the company’s catchment areas.

He charged the beneficiary communities to take ownership of the projects and maintain them to last longer

The Municipal Chief Executive for Sefwi – Waiwso Municipal in a speech read on his behalf, by Mr Agyemang Badiako,Sefwi-Waiwso NADMO Coordinator commended the management of the company and the board of trustees for Chirano Sefwiman Foundation for their continuous support not to Wiawso Municipal Assembly alone but the Bibiani-Anhwianso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly.

He appealed to the company to liaise with the assembly to support students in science-related programmes to provide employment for the teeming unemployed youth.

Nana Kwasi Asante II, Chief of Ntrentreso thanked the company for the various social amenities the company was providing in the area and asked for more employment opportunities for the youth in the community.

He also appealed to the company to help with the construction of a Junior High school in the community to stop children from the area from walking long distances to access Junior high school education.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

