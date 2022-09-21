Chief, brother remanded over illegal mining

Sefwi – Wiawso (WN/R), Sept. 21, GNA – The Chief of Sefwi- Ellubo and his brother, who were allegedly engaged in illegal mining activities in some compound houses in the Sefwi – Ellubo township of the Western North Region, have appeared before the Sefwi-Wiawso Magistrate court.

The accused persons, Nana Anini Baffour and his brother Kwadwo Affi, were both charged for mining without license, but their plea was not taken.

The court presided over by His Worship Lawrence Buernor remanded the two into police custody to assist with investigations. The case would resume on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector George Asante told the court that the accused persons were apprehended on September 16, 2022, following Police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.

He said investigation had so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief’s brother.

Chief Inspector Asante further said four other deep dug-out pits were also uncovered by the Police in other houses in the same vicinity.

The prosecutor said the accused persons together with six other suspects on the run were the main people behind the illegal mining activities in the community.

GNA

