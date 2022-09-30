Bulgaria Represented at Premier Event of Slow Food Movement

Turin, Italy, Sept 30 (BTA/GNA) – An 18-member Bulgarian delegation travelled to Turin, Italy to take part in the 14th edition of Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, the world’s largest event dedicated to sustainable food and food politics. Over 3,000 representatives of the Slow Food network from 130 countries joined the event, which took place between September 22 and 26.

The Bulgarians showcased food gems from their country at a special stall. Visitors could taste dairy products from the Golden Fleece Farm, lyutenitsa (a red-pepper-and-tomato spread) from Kurtovo Konare, navpavok (dry-cured ham) from Gorno Draglishte, garlic from Dolni Rakovets, honey from Vakarel and common beans from Smilyan. They also demonstrated to the audience how to make banitsa (a traditional cheese pie) using Chiprovtsi-style dough sheets, and how to prepare and consume tarhana (a kind of thick soup) from Plevun.

The participation of the Bulgarian delegation was supported by the Financial Mechanism of the European Economic Area.

Terra Madre Salone del Gusto is the premier event of Slow Food International. It is held once every two years. The participants in this latest edition included farmers, small companies and food activists. The main theme was RegenerAction, a play on words capturing the need to take action to regenerate our food systems.

Slow Food International is a global, not-for-profit, grassroots organization founded in Italy in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions and to encourage people’s interest in the food they eat, where it comes from, and how our food choices affect the world around us.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

