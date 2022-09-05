betPawa committed to supporting talents in sports – Mr Eazi 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA – Nigerian music superstar, Mr Eazi, says his company, betPawa, will support talented individuals in the sporting fraternity as they offer them a platform to showcase their talent.

He said this during the launch of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League, in which betPawa had invested $6 million over a three-year-period.

According to the international music star, he was passionate about giving sporting talents, especially in football, the chance to shine, thereby the massive investment in Ghana’s football.

‘’At betPawa, one thing we are passionate about is making sure we empower people, especially in sports.

‘’We want to empower talented individuals so that they can get the platform and the needed support to showcase their talent and excel in their careers,” he said.

Mr Eazi acknowledged the role of football as a unifier and was elated to be sponsoring the historic and beautiful Ghana Premier League.

He added that they have set up a responsible gaming centre in partnership with the Gaming Commission to help promote the campaign of responsible betting among the youth.

Mr. Eazi also stated that their new campaign ‘’Win Big Give Back’’ would also give a portion of proceeds generated to their various Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

GNA

