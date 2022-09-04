‘Be Patriotic citizens of Oguaa to spur growth’

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Sept 4, GNA – Citizens of the Oguaa Traditional Area have been urged to actively support initiatives towards uplifting the image of the Central Region.

Mr Kojo Mamphey, the Chief Executive Officer of Mamdev Ghana Limited, a civil engineering and construction company, said it was becoming frustrating to see residents unconcerned about development interventions and policies to transform the area.

He said development was a shared responsibility, thus the residents must collaborate with the authorities to collectively improve the town.

Mr Mamphey, whose company was a sponsor of this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye, made the call at the grand durbar to climax the festival at the Jubilee Park in Cape Coast.

The week-long celebration, on the theme: “Making Cape Coast Great Again, through Tourism, Education and Development,” attracted thousands of residents and non-residents to witness the rich cultural displays.

Mr Mamphey urged the citizens to eschew destructive criticisms and bring on board good initiatives that would help uplift the status of Oguaa.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen, expressed appreciation at the efforts by the various stakeholders to make the traditional area great and urged the citizens to revive the patriotic spirit of their forefathers to change the image of Oguaaman.

The rich cultural heritage of the traditional area was on display, while the chiefs, carried in palanquins, danced, and waved, and the seven Asafo companies; Bentsir, Anaafo, Ntsin, Nkum, Brofoakwa, Akrampa and Amanful, clad in their traditional colors were not left out in the over five-hour procession, from the Mfantsipim School Junction to the Jubilee Park.

President Akufo Addo’s presence at the Jubilee Park was the icing on the cake at the climax the festival, as part of his two-day working visit to the region.

He was accompanied by Mr Alan Kojo Kyeremanten, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, the Minister of Local Government and Regional Integration, and Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Roads and Highways.

Other dignitaries were Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the former Director General of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) and Mr Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Cape Coast South Member of Parliament.

