Audit Committee to promote effective financial management at Lands Commission inaugurated 

Accra, Sept.15, GNA–A five-member Audit Committee has been inaugurated by the Lands Commission to promote efficient use of public funds and state resources.

It is a statutory committee established under the Public Financial Management Act, 2016, (Act 921) to promote transparency and accountable governance of financial management systems within the Commission.

Mr Joseph Winful, Chairman of the Internal Audit Agency, chairs the Committee, which would, among others, fulfill its responsibilities imposed on it under section 86 (1) of the PFM Act, the Public Procurement Act, 2003, (Act 663) as amended, the Guidelines for Effective Functioning of Audit Committee and other applicable financial laws.

The committee is also to work closely with the Management of the Lands Commission and Internal Audit Unit in solving internal financial issues, financial control mechanisms and processes within the Commission.

Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, inaugurated the Committee in Accra, on September 14, 2022.

Other members of the Committee included Mr I. K. Amankwah, Bono Regional Lands Commission Chairman, Mr Nicholas Lenin Anane-Agyei, Ahafo Regional Lands Commission Chairman, Madam Gladys Tetteh, Internal Audit Agency Representative, Mr Joseph Komor Tawiah, Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana Representative, Mr George Owusu – Land Commission Head Office, Secretary to the Committee.

Other co-opted members included Mr James E. K. Dadson, Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr Jones Ofori-Boadu, the Deputy Executive Secretary, in charge of Corporate Services, Mr Benjamin Arthur, Deputy Executive Secretary, in charge of Operations, Mr Christian Ameyaw, Head of Finance and Mr Noel Fiagbenu, Head, Internal Audit Unit.

Dr Oduro Osae called for a stronger collaboration between the Committee, Internal Auditors and Management of the Commission in ensuring proactive approach towards resolving all internal financial issues so that the Commission would not fall foul to the PFM law.

According to him, the responsibilities of the Audit Committee under the laws of the country had been categorised into three main areas, mandatory roles, advisory roles, support to the Internal Audit Unit, and other internal monitoring units and external scrutiny.

Mr Alex Quaynor, the National Chairman of the Commission, pledged the support of Management and Board to the members and assured them that issues concerning staff compensations, which were critical would also be given the necessary attention so that the staff could give of their best.

Mr Dadson, the Executive Secretary, on his part, expressed optimism that members of the Committee had the requisite skills and knowledge to execute its mandate.

Mr Winful, Chairman of the Committee, also a Business Consultant with over 38 years’ experience, thanked the Management of the Commission for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work assiduously with the rest of the members to achieve its objectives.

