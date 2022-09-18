AUCC unveils strategic vision to address Africa’s challenges

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – The African University College of Communications (AUCC), a private tertiary institution, has unveiled its strategic vision that links academia to industry aimed at addressing Africa’s challenges.

Professor Abeiku Blankson, the President of AUCC, said the strategies will help incorporate new technologies and offer academic programmes which addresses 21st century competencies to enable Ghanaian students compete internationally.

“There’s a huge disconnect between education, industry and society that needs to be bridged, this can be done when teaching and learning is done practically not the traditional theoretical way,” he said.

The University seeks to change the educational phase of Ghana to more a digital and technological base to enable virtual teaching and learning.

Professor Blankson in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said an introduction of ‘Drone Journalism’ as a course would well equip students in communication to compete with other international journalists.

He said that the university trained students to be entrepreneurs and not depend on government for work after graduating, saying, “we can only solve our problems in this country when we become interdependent.”

The AUCC was established in 2002 by Mr Kojo Yankah, a veteran journalist and media administrator, as a private tertiary institution, offering undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Communications and Business, evolving from its first batch of 60 students to over 1,500 students.

The University has achieved many successes over the period, including the recognition by UNESCO as a Centre of Excellence in Communication Studies in Africa as well as adjudged 2021 Best Private Communication School in Ghana by the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG).

AUCC, through its mission, vision and programmes, is pitched to be the centre of promoting, educating, and communicating Africa to the Ghanaian as well as the global community.

