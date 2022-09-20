Akatsi South: Concerned Senior Ministers Association inaugurated   

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Sept. 19, GNA – Religious leaders across the country have been urged to maintain a high standard of Christian principles, ethics, and attitudes to sanitise God’s Ministry of fake leaders.

They have also been tasked to turn to the good path of Christian leadership since church activities had witnessed “a strange trend in the Christian Ministry, especially the Prophetic Ministry.”

Apostle RDK Dovor, Chairman of Concerned Senior Ministers Association, a newly inaugurated Association made up of some senior Apostles and other men of God, made the call during the inaugural ceremony of the Association at the Akatsi South Municipality.

He said the teaching and practices of some Christian leaders were manifestly strange “because they hardly conform to the exemplary ministry of the Biblical Apostles as outlined in the Acts of Apostles to guide us.”

Apostle Dovor said among the objectives of the Association, was to promote good relations between members, and all ministers, to constitute a disciplined, knowledgeable, and influential entity with the ability to discuss issues concerning Christianity and Ministers in the Vineyard of Christ as well as the formation of Zonal, District, and local prayer forces.

The Association, after successfully going through the required registration processes at the Registrar Generals Department and others, has other executives such as, Apostle Festus Komla Afari, Vice Chairman, Apostle Paul Gidigasu, Secretary, Apostle Sena Konu, Organiser and Treasurer.

Other executive members are, Reverend Michael Ahiago, Evangelist Alex Awaga.

Apostle Dr Ernest Hamenu, who inaugurated the Association, prayed for divine wisdom and good vision for the executives.

He tasked them to go the extra mile in ensuring the mission of the Association was fulfilled.

Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South, in his address, commended the executives for their bold decision to protect the good Christian doctrines of God’s ministry.

He assured the group of his support always.

Mrs Eugenia Obodai, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), urged leaders to always watch their utterances and uphold the duties of a Christian leader.

Chiefs and other church leaders from the various denominations witnessed the event.

