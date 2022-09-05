Aduana FC test strength against Baffour Soccer Academy ahead of GPL 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro, Sep. 5, GNA – Mr. Evans Oppong, Public Relations Officer, Aduana Football Club, has said the team’s last friendly game against Baffour Soccer Academy is to test the strength of the team ahead of its crucial clash against Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro next Sunday.

He explained that with the massive investment made by the Academy’s management, one of the innovative sides in Bono Region football under Coach Sarfo Castro, one of the respected coaches in the region with high pedigree, we expect a very good test.

“We expect a good test, and a win to serve as a positive signal to our supporters that NAB 1, the team is ready for the hearts game”.

“It’s a dress rehearsal for Sunday’s game against Hearts. All the mistakes we committed last season we have corrected them, ” he stated.

Mr. Oppong was speaking to the media before the commencement of the trial match exercise at the Nana Agyemang Badu Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Mr. Oppong added that the coach intentionally invited Baffour Soccer Academy because he knows their style of play was similar to Hearts of Oak.

“We know Hearts would come with a different philosophy and ideas.

“We are testing, matching the strength, resilience of Baffour Soccer Academy against Aduana, then we can make an informed decision towards Sunday’s match, ” he added.

The PRO added that apart from striker Bright Adjei who was on a national assignment all the other players were in camp.

GNA

