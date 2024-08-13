World Food Forum sensitises students on sustaining food systems, agribusiness

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – The World Food Forum Ghana, has called on students to take active roles in promoting Ghana’s food systems by engaging in innovative activities, creating agribusinesses and shaping the narrative.

With a call on the students to explore all the opportunities within the agriculture value chain using technology and their creative ideas, it said the youth are drivers of change and must be supported to take impactful steps.

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, National Lead, World Food Forum, who addressed about 400 form two students at Accra Academy Senior High School to commemorate International Youth Day, said the goal was to inspire the students to start a conversation and generate ideas.

Speaking on the theme: “The Role of Students in sustaining agri-food systems,” she said the students were excited and encouraged to take up leadership roles in driving a change through culture, education, innovation and advocacy.

“Young people’s contribution is vital in every aspect of society and it is more crucial in our global agri-food systems. The youth believe that with passion and power, they can drive and contribute to the change,” the National Lead said.

The International Youth Day is a day commemorated every year to promote the youth in changing the cause of global issues presently and for the future.

The World Food Forum was launched in 2021 as an independent youth-led global network of partners facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

The mission is to spark a worldwide movement that empowers young people to actively shape agri-food systems and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for a better food future for everyone.

Mr Bagbara Tanko, Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), said the youth is at the centre of Ministry’s policy where mechanised agriculture programme had been put in place to engage more youth.

He said with the introduction of the new Planting for Food and Jobs 2.0, all people needed was to have land, register as a farmer, register all the inputs needed, cultivate the land and send the produce to government warehouses for off takers to buy.

“The policy is for the youth, and we urge all Ghanaian youth to take up agriculture, because that is the only way to meet the SDGs by 2030.” Mr Tanko said.

Mr Anthony Adu, National Steering Committee Chairman, World Food Forum, said agriculture and agribusiness had a lot of prospects and the youth must change their perception that agriculture was a preserve of the aged and done in the stone-age way.

“Our food security is at risk and we need to put in measures to safeguard our food systems and so this engagement will go a long way to bring the change,” he said.

