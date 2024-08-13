NDC outlines key development policies for youth; promises jobs, empowerment

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, Aug 13, GNA – The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined key policy initiatives, it says, will be implemented to better the lives of the youth in the country, if re-elected into office on December 7, 2024.

The policies, which are contained in the Party’s Youth Manifesto, stretch across various sectors of the economy, including education, digitalisation, health, empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Launching the Manifesto in Accra, on Monday, on the theme: “Empowering Tomorrow’s Voices for Our Future,” Mr John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC, said the policy document was the “blueprint for our commitment to empowering the youth of Ghana and unlocking your potential for sustainable development.”

He said the Youth Manifesto would guide the next NDC government in providing better opportunities for the youth of the country.

Outlining key policies in the Manifesto, Mr Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to upscale digital skills and training for Ghanaian youth, explaining that his next administration would equip young people with digital skills and job opportunities, under the One Million Coders programme.

“We envision a future where every young Ghanaian has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age. We are committed to supporting digital start-ups and incubation hubs and training one million young Ghanaians in coding,” he stressed.

Additionally, he said the next NDC administration would invest the equivalent of $3 billion to build a vibrant technology and FINTECH industry that would create jobs and boost economic growth.

This, he said, would be done in collaboration with the private sector.

Again, he said, the next NDC government would partner with religious bodies and non-governmental organisations to invest in diverse skills development programmes to enhance the economic opportunities available to the youth.

“The National Apprenticeship Programme and expanded T-VET centres will provide skills upscaling for youth who could not progress to the tertiary level,” he stressed.

He said the Party’s 24-hour economy policy which was a “game-changer” would open new job markets, foster entrepreneurship, and drive innovation.

“By creating an enabling environment for young people to thrive, we will lay the foundation for a prosperous future for all Ghanaians,” he said.

In the area of education, Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would improve the free Senior High School (FSHS) programme by engaging stakeholders in the sector and ensuring proper infrastructure and sustainable funding.

“We shall also decentralise the procurement of food and other supplies to the headmasters and school bursars to improve food quality and boost the local economies in the districts where these schools are located,” he added.

He also announced plans to partner with the private sector to construct affordable hostels on various university campus to tackle the accommodation challenges at the tertiary level.

“We will also launch the ‘No Fee Stress Initiative,’ providing fee-paying support to eligible students through the Student Loan Trust Fund (STLF),” he promised.

The former President also said next NDC government would abolish the Teacher Licensure Exam and rather make it a part of their final year programme in school.

Next NDC administration, Mr Mahama said, tackle teachers’ accommodation challenges, particularly in rural areas, offer incentives to encourage them to accept postings to underserved regions.

He also promised to reduce the cost of data and provide free Wi-Fi in all schools across the country should he win the election.

“We will work with the telecom companies to reduce data cost and deploy free Wi-Fi in all our schools and selected public places,” he said.

On youth start-ups, he said, the next NDC government would prioritise support for young entrepreneurs to ensure they have access to capital and business development services.

“We will support new entrants with funds to start and accelerate the pace of already existing youth-owned businesses,” he said.

Additionally, he said, the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank would also help ensure gender equality by providing funds to one million women nationwide.

“The Bank will focus on job creation and the challenges women-owned businesses face in accessing credit and financial resources.

“The Women’s Bank will further focus on providing financial services and products tailored to the needs of women entrepreneurs and business owners in Ghana. It will train young females and non-graduates in entrepreneurship and finance them to start food and beverage manufacturing ventures,” he stressed.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

