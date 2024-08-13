We’ve laid the foundation for job opportunities — Dr Bawumia to the youth 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Gomoa-Fetteh (CR), Aug. 13, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says the Government has laid the foundation for the creation of job opportunities and sustainable businesses for the Ghanaian youth over the past seven years.

He said government had rolled out digital infrastructure to enable the Ghanaian youth to take advantage of the fourth industrial revolution, which is anchored on digitalisation.

Some of the initiatives included the issuance of more than 18 million Ghana Cards (unique Identity), the National Digital Property Address System, Mobile Money Interoperability, integration of the databases of the Births and Deaths Registry, Ghana Health Service and the National Identification Authority (ensuring authenticity of source documents), and the upcoming Credit Scoring system.

Vice President Bawumia made these observations during the 2024 edition of the National Youth Conference held at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The conference coincided with the International Youth Day, which is celebrated on August 12 every year, to create awareness on youth issues and chart the way forward.

This year’s day was held on the theme: “From Clicks to Process: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

The event brought together youth groups, students, legislators, policymakers, traditional leaders and diplomats to discuss ways to harness digital tools for youth empowerment.

The Vice President said government was committed to expanding digital infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and ensuring that no one was left behind in the digital revolution while creating jobs for the Ghanaian youth.

“As leaders, it is our responsibility to empower, support, and amplify your voices by creating opportunities for participation, providing access to education and resources, and promoting an environment where our gallant youth can thrive.

“Our government has been dedicated to these efforts over the past seven years, through various digitalization initiatives that are yielding positive results in every aspect of our socio-economic lives.

“Since 2017, our government has focused on transforming Ghana into a digital powerhouse, with a strong emphasis on economic growth, transparency, and inclusivity. Key initiatives include the National Identification System (Ghana Card) and the National Digital Property Address System (Ghana Post GPS),” Dr Bawumia pointed out.

“The Ghana Card now covers all citizens, including newborns, streamlining the provision of essential services such as health and education. Additionally, we have digitalized public services like passport and driver’s license applications through efficient online platforms,” he stated.

“This advancement not only improves accessibility for the tech-savvy population but also enhances transparency, reduces delays, and ensures effective revenue collection.

“These efforts collectively support Ghana’s transition to a more digitally integrated and economically resilient society,” he added.

To bridge the gaps in digital literacy and opportunities for learning, Dr Bawumia said, Government had taken several steps to provide the necessary logistics to schools, including provision of free wifi in Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions.

“We live in a world facing challenges like inequality, climate change, and social injustice. Despite these issues, I remain optimistic. Our youth in Ghana have shown remarkable enthusiasm for digital technologies, using them for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The NPP Flagbearer said government was committed to providing the logistics and enabling environment to empower the Ghanaian youth.

He mentioned the distribution of 1.3 million free computer tablets to Senior High School students, provision of free WiFi in schools, and expanding telephony services under the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project.

“By prioritizing education and connectivity, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter, digitally-driven future for our nation. In the immediate future, from under my government, from January 2025, by the grace of God, we plan to train one million youth to create a digital workforce of one million people.

“These digitally trained young people will revolutionise key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and finance, and the opportunities available will be global.

“Our goal is to enable the Ghanaian youth to conduct business and collaborate remotely, both locally and globally, enhancing connectivity and economic growth,” Dr Bawumia stressed.

Expressing confidence in the ‘can-do spirit’ of the Ghanaian, Dr Bawumia said the future of Ghana can only be bright.

“We have laid the foundations and provided the infrastructure. The Ghanaian youth have showed their ingenuity in the digital space, and they have proved that they have what it takes to compete globally.

“I believe they will take full advantage and compete favourably in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is possible!,” Dr Bawumia added.

GNA

