Veep commissions ICT labs for two schools for the blind 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned innovative information and communication technology (ICT) laboratories for the Akropong and Wa Methodist schools for the Blind.

At the Akropong School for the Blind, Dr Bawumia also handed over 104 special laptop computers to special needs teachers to facilitate teaching and learning.

The Vice President urged stakeholders to pay special attention to the educational needs of persons with disability (PWDs), noting that apart from being a national responsibility, it would also help Ghana fulfil her international obligations.

He expressed government’s commitment towards exploring best and innovative ways to provide care for PWDs including provision of conducive teaching and learning environment as well as teaching and learning aids.

The NPP flagbearer, who is well-known for his care and passion for the vulnerable, emphasised his commitment to continuing to support the needs of the disabled and disadvantaged in society.

“As a country, we want to put issues of children with special needs on the development agenda and take steps to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all,” he said.

“The ICT Lab we are here to hand over is more than just a room filled with computers. It is a gateway to a world of possibilities, a platform for creativity and a beacon of hope for students with visual impairments to also navigate the digital landscape with confidence and ease.”

“Today, the actions we are taking here move us closer to our goal of ensuring inclusive education and access to all children regardless of ability.”

Dr Bawumia said his personal mission was to ensure that special education needs were prioritised as a way to ease the burden on parents and guardians and improve access to school.

“I have proposed and will champion the recruitment and training of at least 1,000 more special education teachers, training teachers in language and speech therapy as well as occupational and behavioral therapy,” he said.

While lauding the humanitarian spirit of Dr Bawumia, Mr Sammi Awuku, the CEO of National Lottery Authority, appealed to the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service and other organizations to support special needs schools.

He noted that such children had unique abilities and could contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mr Sammi Awuku, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North, also donated 600 White Canes to the Akropong School for the Blind.

