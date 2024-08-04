Pioneer Food Cannery opens 8,000-tonne capacity cold storage facility 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 4, GNA – The Pioneer Food Cannery, a subsidiary of the Thai Union Group, has commissioned a US$14 million cold storage facility in Tema for the safe preservation of fish.

The 8,000-tonne facility, which is fully equipped with modern salting and sizing equipment, is expected to cut down on logistical delays and consolidate the company’s storage needs into one location for increasing raw materials for the production of its products, including “Star Kist tuna’.

Mr. Johnny Ladouche, the PFC Plant Director, noted that the cannery had been renting cold stores within Tema to support its operation, indicating that finding a cold store that met their specifications was challenging.

Mr. Sven Massen, the Europe Operations Director of the Thai Union Group, said the facility showed their commitment to Ghana, saying, “For all the years PFC has been in Ghana, it has not really owned a lot of material assets.

“We have the building structure that is owned by PFC of the plant but no land, no cold storage, no warehouse, no forklifts, no trucks, and even the machines that we are using are leased. However, the circumstance is changing with the opening of this new cold store today, and with a long-term investment, I believe it’s a tremendous commitment of the Thai Union Group into PFC and into Ghana.”

Mr. Khun Thirapong Chansiri, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Thai Union Group, stated that the group had not invested in PFC since 2010, noting that the cold storage facility was the first major investment.

He expressed the hope that the investment would demonstrate their commitment and confidence in the country of Ghana, the city of Tema, and also in the PFC management team.

Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament for Tema East, praised the PFC for their decades of collaboration with the industrial city of Tema and its people and called for even stronger investment in the human resources of the company.

He said the edifice presented much better cost savings in the company’s, noting that he expected improved living conditions and the standard of living of Ghanaians working in the company in Ghana and across the globe from the savings.

Mr. Abdul-Aziz Ayaba Musah, the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, said the investment in the cold storage facility aligned with the government’s goals for the fishing sector, which hinged on the hygienic preservation of fish and the mitigation of post-harvest losses.

“This new facility embodies our collective commitment to excellence in food preservation and distribution and to leverage the latest refrigeration technologies to extend the shelf life of fish products, reduce spoilage, and enhance food safety. These improvements are essential for meeting both domestic and international standards,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

