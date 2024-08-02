ASEZ University students call on Volta Regional Minister  

By Edward Williams

Ho, Aug. 2, GNA – Students from ASEZ University in South Korea, have paid a courtesy call on Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister.

The visit forms part of their mission to Ghana to share their missionary experiences with their Ghanaian counterparts.

Mr Andrews An-Gul-Seong, Leader of the Group shared the mission and vision of ASEZ and the volunteering work they desired to embark on in the region.

Dr Letsa commended the team for the vision and entreated them to collaborate with the local Churches in carrying out their activities.

He emphasized the fact that ASEZ could operate in isolation hence the need for the Church to be the basis by which ASEZ should operate.

Dr Letsa urged the Group to involve the Municipal and District Chiefs Executives (MDCEs) in the various districts in their volunteering activities, which they seek to embark on.

ASEZ is a group of University Student Volunteers from the Church of God in Korea, who are poised to solve practical problems around the world.

GNA

