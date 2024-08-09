Trump and Harris agree on September 10 TV debate ahead of US election

Washington, Aug. 9, (dpa/GNA) – US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to face off in a televised debate on September 10, broadcaster ABC said on Thursday.

Initially, Republican candidate Trump and Democratic US President Joe Biden had agreed on the date for a debate before the incumbent withdrew from the race for the White House and Harris replaced him.

Subsequently, Trump proposed an alternative date with a different broadcaster.

During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said he wanted to face Harris in three debates ahead of the November US presidential election, adding that his team had agreed on dates with two other TV stations for September 4 and September 25.

Harris, during a campaign stop in Michigan, told pool reporters that she was glad that Trump had “finally agreed to a debate on September 10.” The US vice president said she was “happy to have that conversation about an additional debate, or after September 10, for sure.”

Trump also said that a debate between the two vice-presidential candidates, his pick JD Vance and Harris’ Tim Walz, was planned, but he did not mention a date.

The US election is set to take place on November 5.

