Russia reports continued fighting in Kursk region

Moscow, Aug. 9, (dpa/GNA) – Russian armed forces are continuing to fight against an advance by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, the Ministry of Defence said in Moscow on Friday and have now issued a national state of emergency.

A state of emergency was already in force but declaring it a national state of emergency represents an upgraded threat level.

Ukrainian attempts to advance deep into the Kursk region were repelled with aircraft and artillery, the Moscow military reported. Kiev’s forces had lost up to 945 soldiers and 102 pieces of armoured equipment, including 12 tanks, since the beginning of the Ukrainian attack on Tuesday, the report claimed.

The ministry said there was fighting in several settlements in the Kursk region, including in the western part of the city of Sudzha. Within 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian armed forces had lost 280 men and 27 units of equipment, the Russian military said.

That information cannot be independently verified. There was no official information on the losses on the Russian side, but military bloggers have suggested that many Russian soldiers have been killed.

Kiev has not yet commented on the details of the attack.

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked the neighbouring state with drones and missiles as part of its defensive campaign since the Russian invasion two and a half years ago. However, this is the first time there has been a major ground operation conducted by regular troops.

GNA

