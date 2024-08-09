Maduro orders suspension of X for 10 days in Venezuela

Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 9, (dpa/GNA) – Authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday ordered the blocking of social media platform X in Venezuela for 10 days amid protests following the presidential election, which was marred by serious fraud allegations.

“The social media network used to be called Twitter, now X, … has incited hatred, fascism, civil war, death and confrontation among Venezuelans, it has violated all of Venezuela’s laws,” Maduro said in a speech.

Maduro said he telecommunications authority Conatel would block X for 10 days, though he did not specify when this measure would come into force.

On Monday, Maduro had already called for supporters to stop using messaging service WhatsApp, saying it was being used for “technological imperialism.”

On Sunday, he also called for recommendations from experts on the regulation of other platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. According to Maduro, these platforms were being used to stir up hatred during the recent protests against his government.

Large numbers of Venezuelans have demonstrated in recent days against what they believe to be a rigged presidential election. State authorities have cracked down harshly, with human rights organizations Provea and Human Rights Watch reporting that 24 people have died and hundreds have been detained.

Venezuela’s electoral CNE authority declared Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, the winner of the July 28 election. However, it has not yet published the itemized results of the individual voting districts.

The opposition is accusing the government of electoral fraud and is claiming victory for its candidate, Edmundo González.

The US and half a dozen Latin American countries have recognized González as the winner. The European Union said it would not recognize the result of the presidential election in Venezuela without the full disclosure of the official voting record.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

